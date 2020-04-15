Thailand reports 30 new coronavirus cases, two new deaths



A man wearing a protective face mask waits for a bus at a market in Songkran holiday which marks the Thai New Year during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand reported 30 new coronavirus cases and 2 deaths on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 19 patients were linked to previous cases, and three had no links to old cases, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

One of those infected was in state quarantine, and the cases of seven people who tested positive were being investigated.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,643 cases and 43 fatalities, while 1,497 patients have recovered and gone home.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)