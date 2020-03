FILE PHOTO: Women wait for costumers in a handicraft shop on Khaosan Road as tourism has decreased after the coronavirus outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva FILE PHOTO: Women wait for costumers in a handicraft shop on Khaosan Road as tourism has decreased after the coronavirus outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

March 13, 2020

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand reported five new coronavirus cases on Friday, the country’s public health ministry said.

The new cases brought the country’s total to 75.

(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Tom Hogue)