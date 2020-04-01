Thailand confirms 120 new coronavirus cases, two more deaths



The deserted empty Kata beach which usually is crowded with tourists is pictured during the first day of the lockdown imposed by Phuket governor amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on Phuket island, Thailand, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Sooppharoek Teepapan

April 1, 2020

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand confirmed 120 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths on Wednesday, said a spokesman of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The new figures brought the total number of infections in the Southeast Asian country to 1,771 and 12 fatalities.

The two new deaths included a 79-year-old Thai man from a southern province who attended a wedding in Malaysia in early March and a 58-year-old businessman who returned from England last month, spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin said.

(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Panarat Thepgumpanat)