Thai protesters cleared from outside PM’s office

October 14, 2020

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thai protesters who had occupied the space outside Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s office in Bangkok were cleared by police early on Thursday, a Reuters witness said.

Photographer Soe Zeya Tun said that the protesters had gone from outside Government House and that city workers were cleaning up the place where the thousands of protesters had arrived late on Wednesday.

