Thai opposition leader says he has been charged over huge anti-government rally



FILE PHOTO: Thailand's opposition Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit speaks before he reports to a Bangkok police station to hear charges filed against him for organizing the country's biggest protest since the 2014 coup in December last year, Thailand, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha FILE PHOTO: Thailand's opposition Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit speaks before he reports to a Bangkok police station to hear charges filed against him for organizing the country's biggest protest since the 2014 coup in December last year, Thailand, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

January 10, 2020

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thai opposition party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit has been charged in connection with an anti-government rally he staged last month, he said on Friday after meeting with police.

The Dec. 15 rally Thanathorn called was the largest since a 2014 coup when then-army chief Prayuth Chan-ocha seized power from a civilian government.

Thanathorn said he and seven others were charged on Friday with breaching a law on public gatherings that was imposed under Prayuth’s military government.

He said he has denied the charges, which he described as politically motivated.

