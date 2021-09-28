Thai industry group scales down tourism forecast, says 3 million jobs lost



A man rakes the sand on a beach as Phuket gets ready to open to overseas tourists from July 1 allowing fully vaccinated foreigns to visit the resort island without quarantine, Phuket, Thailand June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Files A man rakes the sand on a beach as Phuket gets ready to open to overseas tourists from July 1 allowing fully vaccinated foreigns to visit the resort island without quarantine, Phuket, Thailand June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Files

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Foreign visitors in Thailand are expected at about 280,000 this year, down from half million projected earlier, a private tourism group said on Tuesday, as the country suffers a prolonged coronavirus outbreak.

The crucial tourism sector has lost about 3 million jobs during the pandemic, the Tourism Council of Thailand said in a statement.

