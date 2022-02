Thai fiscal, monetary policy to help ensure full recovery in 2024 -Finance Minister

FILE PHOTO: Thai finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bangkok, Thailand January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa FILE PHOTO: Thai finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bangkok, Thailand January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

February 24, 2022

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s fiscal and monetary policy are still operating together to achieve 4% economic growth this year and ensure a full economic recovery, the finance minister said on Thursday.

The central bank had forecast the economy would be fully recovered in 2024, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar. Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy expanded 1.6% last year after a 6.2% contraction in 2020.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)