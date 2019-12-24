Thai factory November output seen slipping 7.1% year-on-year, set for seventh month of fall



FILE PHOTO: Workers sit next to an empty containers at a port in Bangkok March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha FILE PHOTO: Workers sit next to an empty containers at a port in Bangkok March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

December 24, 2019

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s annual manufacturing output likely fell for the seventh straight month in November, but at a slower pace than in the previous month, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The manufacturing production index likely fell 7.1% in November from a year earlier, after 8.45% contraction in October, according to the median forecast of six economists.

Industrial goods exports, which account for about 80% of Thailand’s total shipments, dropped 6.4% in November from a year earlier.

Exports have been affected by global trade tensions and the strength of Thai baht <THB=TH>, Asia’s best performing currency this year so far.

