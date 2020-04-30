Thai exports, tourism to slow until early next year amid outbreak: Deputy PM



BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s exports and tourism, key drivers of growth, are expected to slow until early next year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a deputy prime minister said on Thursday.

The impact started to be felt in the first quarter, but “in the second quarter, the economy is clearly stagnating,” Somkid Jatusripitak told reporters.

