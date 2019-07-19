Thai exports seen falling 5% year-on-year in June: Reuters poll



FILE PHOTO: Cargo ships are pictured near the port in Bangkok, Thailand, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

July 19, 2019

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s customs-cleared annual exports likely declined for a fourth straight month in June, down 5.0%, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, after falling 5.79% in the previous month.

Imports in June are expected to have dropped 2.96% from a year earlier, after falling 0.64% in May, according to the median forecast of 11 analysts in the poll.

Thailand likely recorded a trade surplus of $830 million in June, compared with a surplus of $181.5 million in May.

The commerce ministry targets export growth of 3% this year, while the central bank has predicted zero increase amid rising global trade tensions.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)