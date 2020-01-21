Thai court says opposition Future Forward Party not guilty of opposing monarchy



FILE PHOTO - Thailand's opposition Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit speaks before he reports to a Bangkok police station to hear charges filed against him for organizing the country's biggest protest since the 2014 coup in December last year, Thailand, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha FILE PHOTO - Thailand's opposition Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit speaks before he reports to a Bangkok police station to hear charges filed against him for organizing the country's biggest protest since the 2014 coup in December last year, Thailand, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

January 21, 2020

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that key figures of the opposition Future Forward Party were not guilty of opposing the monarchy.

The verdict means the party will not be dissolved in one of several legal cases it faces.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)