Thai central bank says inflation to exceed forecast this year



FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks shop for street food in Chinatown amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

February 11, 2022

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s main inflation rate is expected to be higher than the central bank’s forecast of 1.7% this year, central bank officials said on Friday.

They said inflation would exceed the Bank of Thailand’s target range of 1-3% in the early part of 2022 before falling in the second half.

