Thai cave reopens after 2018 youth soccer team rescue mission

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:20 PM PT — Saturday, November 2, 2019

Thai authorities are allowing visitors to enter a northern cave system for the first time since a daring rescue more than a year ago. Hundreds of people showed up on Saturday to see the cave system where a youth soccer team and their coach became trapped in June 2018.

Authorities closed the caves off in July of last year after the team was rescued. Officials allowed groups of about 20 people at a time to view the entrance and the first chamber.

“We have been gradually improving this area — today is one of new beginnings,” stated a National Parks official.“We are now in the trial phase to see how many tourists we can take in each time.”

The team became trapped after a sudden downpour flooded the cave system, leading to a rescue mission that captivated the world. They survived for 18 days in the caves before being rescued. Some of the rescue equipment was left behind for visitors to view in the future.