Thai cave reopens after 2018 youth soccer team rescue mission

Rescue teams gather in a deep cave where a group of boys went missing in Chang Rai, northern Thailand, Monday, June 25, 2018. (Krit Promsakla Na Sakolnakorn/Thai News Pix via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:20 PM PT — Saturday, November 2, 2019

Thai authorities are allowing visitors to enter a northern cave system for the first time since a daring rescue more than a year ago. Hundreds of people showed up on Saturday to see the cave system where a youth soccer team and their coach became trapped in June 2018.

Authorities closed the caves off in July of last year after the team was rescued. Officials allowed groups of about 20 people at a time to view the entrance and the first chamber.

“We have been gradually improving this area — today is one of new beginnings,” stated a National Parks official.“We are now in the trial phase to see how many tourists we can take in each time.”

The team became trapped after a sudden downpour flooded the cave system, leading to a rescue mission that captivated the world. They survived for 18 days in the caves before being rescued. Some of the rescue equipment was left behind for visitors to view in the future.

In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue teams arrange water pumping system at the entrance to a flooded cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand.(Royal Thai Navy via AP)

