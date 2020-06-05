Texas woman released on probation after shooting man in head on Facebook live

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:00 PM PT — Friday, June 5, 2020

The Texas woman who shot a man in the head live on Facebook has been released early on shock probation. On Thursday, a judge decided Cassandra Damper would be released from prison after serving just six months of her 10-year sentence.

Damper was convicted in 2019 for shooting Devyn Holmes during a livestream and later tampering with evidence by trying to wash gunshot residue off her hands in 2018. Holmes miraculously survived, but had to go through intense rehabilitation and is still unable to walk on his own.

Damper’s attorney was the one who motioned for the probation.

“This is a judge coming up with other means outside of just incarceration. He is using all the tools in his box to apply justice in this case. He can make her conditions whatever he wants them to be and can change them at any time he wants to.” – Monique Sparks, attorney

Damper will be transferred back to the county jail ahead of the hearing, during which the judge is expected to set the terms of her probation.

It remains unclear when she will formally be released.

