Texas to open vaccination to all adults starting next week

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:10 PM PT – Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Texas announced plans to expand vaccine accessibility to all adults. On Tuesday, state health officials announced the upcoming changes to their eligibility program.

Beginning next Monday, Texas will opening COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all adults. We are getting higher volumes of vaccines & will administer more each week. Also anyone 80 & older will be allowed to go to the front of the line. https://t.co/JN7lPSRNJm via @12NewsNow — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 23, 2021

The Lone Star State’s announcement came less than two weeks after it only allowed residents 50-years of age and older to get their shots in addition to adults with medical conditions. According to reports, Texas has administered nearly 10 million doses so far.

Today, the 7-day Covid positivity rate dropped to 5.81%. That is the lowest since May of last year & the second lowest recorded in the last 12 months. Hospitalizations continue to decline. The number of Texans getting Covid shots continues to increase. Always voluntary. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 21, 2021

Texas Department of State Health Services officials stated all adults in Texas will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting Monday, March 29.