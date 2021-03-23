Trending

Texas to open vaccination to all adults starting next week

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 23: Nurse Catherine Serrano draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as nurses from Humber River Hospital staff administer vaccines to residents, staff, and volunteers at one of B'nai Brith Canada's affordable housing buildings on March 23, 2021 in Toronto, Canada. Canada's vaccine program has been lagging due to supply shortages. Currently, 11 per 100 people in the country have been given at least one dose of the vaccine. Ontario area hospitals have established programs to bring the vaccine to hot spot areas and underserved communities to vaccinate residents. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

(Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:10 PM PT – Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Texas announced plans to expand vaccine accessibility to all adults. On Tuesday, state health officials announced the upcoming changes to their eligibility program.

 

The Lone Star State’s announcement came less than two weeks after it only allowed residents 50-years of age and older to get their shots in addition to adults with medical conditions. According to reports, Texas has administered nearly 10 million doses so far.

Texas Department of State Health Services officials stated all adults in Texas will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting Monday, March 29.

MORE NEWS: Sen. Rubio Speaks Out On Unidentified Flying Objects Spotted Over U.S. Military Installations

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE