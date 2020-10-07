Texas Supreme Court rules against Houston mail voting plan



FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen outside a mail ballot drop-off site after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order limiting each Texas county to one mail ballot drop-off site in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen outside a mail ballot drop-off site after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order limiting each Texas county to one mail ballot drop-off site in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

October 7, 2020

(Reuters) – The Texas Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that voters in Houston cannot receive unsolicited mail-in ballots for November’s presidential election, thwarting an effort to expand voting in the third-largest county in the United States.

The court concluded that the state’s election law did not authorize a plan by Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins to mail ballot applications to the county’s 2.4 million registered voters.

The Supreme Court sent the case back to a lower court, which it directed to issue an injunction to prohibit Hollins from sending ballot applications to registered voters.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)