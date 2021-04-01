Trending

Texas Senate approves new voting bill

FORT WORTH, TX - MARCH 1: Voters line up to cast their ballots on Super Tuesday March 1, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. 13 states and American Samoa are holding presidential primary elections, with over 1400 delegates at stake. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

UPDATED 10:45 AM PT – Thursday, April 1, 2021

The Texas Senate has advanced a new voting bill. Senate Bill 7 passed in the state’s upper chamber in a 18-13 vote on Thursday, after hours of debate.

The legislation would impose several new measures, including limiting early voting hours and stopping the automatic mailing of ballots to all voters.

The bill has received backlash from Democrats who said it amounts to voter suppression.

Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas), emphasized the legislation is meant to protect the integrity of future elections.

“There’s really one thing that all of us can and should agree upon, and that is we must have trust and confidence in our elections,” Abbott stated.

The bill is now heading to the Texas House of Representatives.

