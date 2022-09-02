Texas Rep. Flores calls for stronger immigration laws and borders

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:30 PM PT – Friday, September 2, 2022

Texas Representative Mayra Flores (R-Texas) is calling for serious immigration reform and strong border security.

In a recent interview with Breitbart, Flores said that she wants to defund Mexican cartels by removing their primary sources of revenue. This includes human smuggling and trafficking.

She noted that the only way to defund the cartels is to focus on legal on immigration. The Texas Representative also added that her desire to keep women and children safe from abuse should not be seen as political.

Flores stressed that she is heartbroken over the humanitarian crisis. She stated that migrants experience abuse at the hands of their smuggler on both sides of the border.