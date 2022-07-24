Trending

Texas officer shot during chase, suspect killed

Crime scene police tape in front of blue and red police lights at night. Image by Gerd Altmann

July 24, 2022

A Texas police officer is expected to survive after being shot in the face. Missouri City Police Officer Crystal Sepulveda, 29, is expected to make a full recovery after she was shot following a car chase Saturday. Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle linked to an aggravated robbery. The suspect allegedly refused to pull over and a chase ensued leaving officers to call in back up from Houston Police.

He pulled over in front of a residence and ran into the neighborhood and Sepulveda was shot as officers approached. Sepulveda is a three-year Veteran of the force.

“She is a strong officer and she will make it through this,” said Lance Bothel, Missouri City assistant police chief.

She was rushed to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center. While Sepulveda was being rushed to the hospital officers set up a perimeter and located the suspect. He shot at the officers who then returned fire which struck him.

The police said the suspect had two automatic handguns in hand when he was shot. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police did not immediately release the suspect’s identity.

