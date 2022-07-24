Texas officer shot during chase, suspect killed

OAN NEWSROOM

A Texas police officer is expected to survive after being shot in the face. Missouri City Police Officer Crystal Sepulveda, 29, is expected to make a full recovery after she was shot following a car chase Saturday. Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle linked to an aggravated robbery. The suspect allegedly refused to pull over and a chase ensued leaving officers to call in back up from Houston Police.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Crystal Sepulveda, who was shot in the face and foot by an armed carjacking suspect early this morning. She is in good condition and will survive her injures. Prayers for a fast and full recovery. pic.twitter.com/1uVV6RViPU — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 23, 2022

He pulled over in front of a residence and ran into the neighborhood and Sepulveda was shot as officers approached. Sepulveda is a three-year Veteran of the force.

“She is a strong officer and she will make it through this,” said Lance Bothel, Missouri City assistant police chief.

She was rushed to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center. While Sepulveda was being rushed to the hospital officers set up a perimeter and located the suspect. He shot at the officers who then returned fire which struck him.

Officer is in stable condition. A suspect is in custody at a local hospital. More information to come. For our media partners, the location and time of media briefing TBD.#HouNews https://t.co/VWa52MK2td — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 23, 2022

The police said the suspect had two automatic handguns in hand when he was shot. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police did not immediately release the suspect’s identity.

