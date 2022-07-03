Texas murder suspect, Kaitlin Armstrong, booked in Harris County Jail

OAN NEWSROOM

A Texas woman accused of killing a professional cyclist was extradited to Houston, Texas after being captured in Costa Rica. On Saturday, 34-year-old Kaitlin Armstrong was escorted by US Marshals at the George Bush International Airport and was later booked in the Harris County Jail.

The Austin woman accused of killing world class cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson May 11 has been captured in Costa Rica.https://t.co/fz9FiUyWjQ pic.twitter.com/jkRzqqgv90 — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) June 30, 2022

Exclusive footage from KTRK showed Armstrong in handcuffs with her new look after she cut and dyed her hair. Officials believe she may have also gotten cosmetic surgery. The suspect is accused of killing 25-year-old Moriah Wilson after Wilson spent the day with Armstrong’s boyfriend. According to an affidavit, Wilson had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland. He has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.

ARREST PHOTO 💯⚖️ This was taken at Kaitlin Armstrong’s arrest in Costa Rica! Armstrong is accused of murdering world class cyclist Anna Wilson. She’ll be sent back to Austin, TX for prosecution! @USMarshalsHQ @CourtTV @CourtTVUK pic.twitter.com/6zerKfgvNt — Julie Grant (@JulieCourtTV) July 1, 2022

Costa Rican authorities apprehended Armstrong on a remote beach area after 43 days on the run. She will be transferred to Austin where she faces murder charges.

“The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation,” said U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau. “This likely played a key role in her capture.”

Authorities said Armstrong sold her vehicle May 13, then flew from Austin to Houston shortly after being questioned that day by authorities about Wilson’s death. She then flew to New York before using a fraudulent passport to fly from Newark, New Jersey, to San Jose, Costa Rica on May 18.

Her bond is set for $3.5 million.

