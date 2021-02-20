Trending

Texas man freezes to death inside home amid power outages

Icicles hang on a watch for ice on bridge road sign Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Houston. A winter storm making its way from the southern Plains to the Northeast is affecting air travel. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:05 AM PT – Saturday, February 20, 2021

On Friday, a 67-year-old man in Central Texas was found frozen to death as frigid temperatures continue to grip the state. The man was found in his Abilene home, next to his wife who was fighting for her life.

The fire department arrived on scene and reported the temperature inside the home was almost identical to the freezing weather outside.

“It’s really something that we don’t encounter, in a career even, and to see the temperatures dip as low as they have and as long as they have, have really caused some issues,” Chief Cande Flores of the Abilene Fire Department said.

The wife is said to be recovering at a local hospital.

Earlier this week, an 11-year-old in Conroe, Texas died in his sleep after his home lost power.

Abilene officials said they hope the state is finally in the recovery phase of the severe winter weather.

