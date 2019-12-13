Texas hit-and-run suspect charged with capital murder of officer

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:07 PM PT — Friday, December 13, 2019

A man suspected of killing a Texas police sergeant was taken into custody on Thursday following a two-day manhunt. Police said Tavores Henderson was arrested without incident in Houston, where he was found hiding in a friend’s home.

Accused Capital Murder suspect Tavores Henderson going to court wearing the handcuffs of slain SGT

Kaila Sullivan. @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOTexas @HCSOPatrol pic.twitter.com/XqT1jEphUO — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) December 13, 2019

The 21-year-old has been charged with capital murder for allegedly running over and killing Sergeant Kaila Sullivan while fleeing a traffic stop.

Henderson reportedly confessed and said he wasn’t sure why he didn’t stop the car. In a press release, District Attorney Kim Ogg explained the charges for Henderson and those who helped him.

“This defendant is being charged with capital murder now. Additionally, other suspects in the case have been charged: his mother and the mother’s boyfriend. None of us can remember a time in Harris County when three cop killers were all in the Harris County Jail at one time.”

– Kim Ogg, District Attorney of Harris County

BREAKING: The mother and boyfriend of the accused cop killer, Tavores Henderson, are being charged with hindering the investigation, @HarrisCountyDAO just confirmed. #abc13 https://t.co/Pf5RliKlev — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) December 12, 2019

Court records showed Henderson has been arrested before, with charges that include injury to a child and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. In July, he posted a video to social media, bragging after he was released on a $50,000 dollar bond.

“You all thought the kid wasn’t coming home huh?” he said. “The kid’s still back at it like a crack addict.”