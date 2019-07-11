Texas governor urges residents to prepare for storm off Gulf of Mexico

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:20 AM PT – Thursday, July 11, 2019

As Texas braces for a massive storm building off the Gulf of Mexico, the state’s governor is preparing for the worst. According to Governor Greg Abbott, projections show the storm could hit along the Louisiana-Texas border region and could dump up to 10 inches of rain in the coming days.

In a press conference Wednesday, Abbott urged Texas residents to stay alert:

“We have elevated the state emergency response center to make sure that we will have all tools and resources and personnel needed to help both the state of Texas as well as all the local governments, as well as individuals, in all the potentially affected regions. Be prepared to respond to the storm to maintain safety and to protect property.”

This comes as hurricane weather continues in New Orleans, flooding streets and submerging cars.

President Trump has provided storm relief and vowed full support for Texas in the past, and is expected to release a statement in the coming days. For now, Governor Abbott is telling residents to expect to evacuate.

“Begin preparing your property, begin preparing your supplies, begin preparing your lines of communication to your family members, begin preparing to know exactly where it is that you will be going to in the event that you have to evacuate,” he urged.

While preparations for the storm are underway across Texas, FEMA is on standby until further notice.