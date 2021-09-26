Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vows to hire border patrol agents in viral photos if Biden fires them

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:25 PM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) promised to hire the Border Patrol agents in the widely circulated images of them apprehending Haitian migrants if Joe Biden were to fire them. In an interview on Sunday, Abbott responded to the viral images by saying the agents wouldn’t be in that position had the Biden administration properly enforced the border.

The governor also said he wanted those agents to know they would have a job in Texas if they were indeed fired. Abbott went on to accuse Biden of going after agents who were risking their lives and working hard to secure the border with little help from the Biden administration.

Abbott recently signed an anti-smuggling bill into law, which would increase criminal penalties against human smugglers. He asserted the Lone Star state would “continue stepping up” as Biden has consistently failed in securing the border.

“This law makes it easier to arrest and prosecute human smugglers. This law also increases criminal penalties for human smuggling, especially when payment is involved in that process,” he explained. “Texas is using every tool to ensure public safety in and around the border region, as well as across the entire state of Texas.”

Our mission is to protect & serve. Whenever the need arises, DPS will be there to protect the people of TX. #OperationLoneStar is one way we're doing just that. Under @governorabbott's leadership, DPS continues our presence along the border w/ air/ground/marine/tactical assets. pic.twitter.com/fnrbVaUUiI — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) September 24, 2021

Abbott’s comments comes as the photographer at the Del Rio, Texas border said he did not witness any Border Patrol agents on horseback whipping Haitian migrants.