Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tours southern border

UPDATED 2:55 PM PT – Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a visit to the southern border on Wednesday, to get a first-hand look at President Joe Biden’s migrant crisis. The governor toured Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety border security assets in Eagle Pass, Texas.

During a press conference, Abbott provided an update on his state’s border security strategies along the Rio Grande. He said the lone star state will use resources to build a stronger, more efficient barrier to deter illegal crossings including razor wire.

“One of those strategies is increasing the quantity and quality in the types of barriers that we’re putting up,” said Abbott. “A tool that people agree is an effective tool is the concertina wire, which is the razor wire barrier that makes it far more difficult for people to cross the border.”

Abbott also discussed the state’s continued efforts to work alongside law enforcement partners in Mexico and the several Mexican states including Chihuaha, which he signed historic border security agreements with last month. The Republican governor also detailed the state’s on-going support for local border communities including Eagle Pass as they grapple with the mass influx of illegal immigrants. If all else fails sending more buses of illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C. could be in the cards.

“We are also making available to Eagle Pass and Maverick County the ability to be bussed to Washington, D.C. if a large number of people are milling around,” the governor voiced. “As of today we have sent 45 buses to Washington, D.C. and a whole lot more where that’s coming from.” https://twitter.com/GovAbbott/status/1529094643891245060

Abbott’s remarks come on the day Joe Biden intended to lift Title 42. While it’s expiration was blocked by a federal court he warned this is only a temporary result. He stressed that the lone star state will not waiver in it’s efforts to secure the border.

