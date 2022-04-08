Texas Gov. Abbott takes unprecedented step to fight border crisis

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:24 AM PT – Friday, April 8, 2022

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) is gearing up for a surge of illegal immigrants as a result to President Joe Biden’s move to end Title 42. Since Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris seemingly refuse to witness the border crisis for themselves, the Texas governor is bringing it straight to their front door.

During a recent press conference, Abbott said local officials are angry at the mess Biden has created. In an effort to help them deal with the pending surge, the Republican will be providing charter buses to send the illegals straight to Washington, D.C. The governor said this will allow Biden to more immediately address the needs of the people he is allowing into the country.

Abbott outlined other new security measures, including enhanced inspection of cars and physical border barriers in addition to Texas building its own wall. He went on to say high smuggling areas will also now be flooded with lights during the night.

As announced by @GovAbbott the Texas National Guard is conducting #OperationLoneStar Mass Migration Rehearsals to prepare for an influx of migrants due to #Title42 being rescinded. Rehearsals include maritime, engineering, & civil defense capabilities along the southern border. pic.twitter.com/vrNuLuyoQC — Texas Military Dept. (@TXMilitary) April 7, 2022

Governor Abbott said Texas is expecting up to 18,000 illegals entering on a daily basis once Title 42 expires, which is an unprecedented half a million per month. He’s expected to announce additional border security measures next week.

