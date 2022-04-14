Texas Gov. Abbott signs agreement with Nuevo Leon, Mexico to secure border

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:39 AM PT – Thursday, April 14, 2022

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) signed a historic agreement with the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon to increase border security. During a press conference on Wednesday, the Republican said under this deal law enforcement from Nueva Leon will patrol the border and Texas will stop inspections of their commercial vehicles.

This move came after Abbott ordered extra inspections of commercial trucks as part of his efforts to curb human trafficking and the flow of drugs into the country. Additionally, this deal includes the setup of security checkpoints and highways connecting both states.

Until Biden enforces immigration laws, Texas will continue to use its own strategies to secure the border. This historic agreement between Texas & Nuevo León is a major step in the Lone Star State's efforts to secure the border in the federal government's absence. pic.twitter.com/2ycOWgRpRp — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 13, 2022

Abbott stressed, Texans deserve an aggressive border security strategy that will protect their communities from dangerous consequences related to illegal immigration

Today, I reached an historic agreement with Nuevo León's Gov. García. Together, we will enhance border security measures. As Biden does NOTHING, Texas will continue to secure the border & work with Mexico to seek solutions. pic.twitter.com/BuDbTgezSO — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 13, 2022

Abbott recently made good on his promise to transport migrants in the US illegally to the nation’s capitol, which he asserted will let the Biden administration immediately address the needs of the people they are allowing to come across the border.

The Republican lawmaker stressed, the ultimate way to end the clogged border is for Joe Biden to do his job and enforce immigration laws. Abbott called on Texans to contact their federal elected officials to maintain Title 42 expulsions.