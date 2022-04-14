Trending

Texas Gov. Abbott signs agreement with Nuevo Leon, Mexico to secure border

FILE - A line of Texas Department of Safety vehicles line up on the Texas side of the Rio Grande with Mexico visible, right, near an encampment of migrants, many from Haiti, on Sept. 22, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. Former Trump administration officials are pressing Republican border governors to declare an "invasion" along the U.S.-Mexico border. It comes as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he'll announce "unprecedented actions" on Wednesday to deter migrants coming to Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

UPDATED 9:39 AM PT – Thursday, April 14, 2022

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) signed a historic agreement with the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon to increase border security. During a press conference on Wednesday, the Republican said under this deal law enforcement from Nueva Leon will patrol the border and Texas will stop inspections of their commercial vehicles.

This move came after Abbott ordered extra inspections of commercial trucks as part of his efforts to curb human trafficking and the flow of drugs into the country. Additionally, this deal includes the setup of security checkpoints and highways connecting both states.

Abbott stressed, Texans deserve an aggressive border security strategy that will protect their communities from dangerous consequences related to illegal immigration

Abbott recently made good on his promise to transport migrants in the US illegally to the nation’s capitol, which he asserted will let the Biden administration immediately address the needs of the people they are allowing to come across the border.

The Republican lawmaker stressed, the ultimate way to end the clogged border is for Joe Biden to do his job and enforce immigration laws. Abbott called on Texans to contact their federal elected officials to maintain Title 42 expulsions.

