Texas Gov. Abbott says Biden border crisis now bipartisan issue

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: Texas Governor Greg Abbott participates in a news briefing outside the West Wing after an Oval Office announcement with President Trump March 24, 2017 at the White House in Washington, DC. Charter Communications announced that the company is opening a call center in McAllen, Texas, creating 600 jobs. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:55 PM PT – Sunday, April 11, 2021

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) told sources on Sunday that Republicans are not alone anymore when it comes to pushing back against the Biden administration’s handling of the southern border.

Last week, Abbott called on the federal government to shut down the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, after multiple allegations surfaced of sexual abuse, understaffing and lack of food for the children. Allegedly, COVID-19 positive children were not being isolated from the others.

The Republican governor cited Biden’s lack of preparation for the influx of migrant children and his refusal to follow Trump-era border policies as the main contributing factors to the current border crisis.

“The Biden administration caused this crisis and has repeatedly failed to address it. The Biden administration opened borders, the administration failed to plan for the influx of children that they invited to come,” Abbott stated. “Now they face allegations of despicable child abuse and neglect.”

AUSTIN, TX - MAY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Texas Governor Greg Abbott announces the reopening of more Texas businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic at a press conference at the Texas State Capitol on May 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Abbott said that childcare facilities, youth camps, some professional sports, and bars may now begin to fully or partially reopen their facilities as outlined by regulations listed on the Open Texas website. (Photo by Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images)

The Texas governor added “you have Democrat members of the United States Congress, you have Democratic members of the state legislature, as well as Democrat local officials who are pushing back against the Biden administration as much as conservatives in the state of Texas.”

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) also slammed the Biden administration for its failure of dealing with overcrowded migrant processing facilities.

US Democratic Representative from Texas Henry Cuellar speaks at a press conference of the House Democratic leadership at the US Capitol in Washington,DC on January 4, 2011, one day before before the Republican-led 112th Congress is inaugurated. AFP PHOTO/Nicholas KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

“Nope they’re not moving fast enough with all due respect. You know a week after inauguration I called my White House contact and said ‘hey listen you all need to see what’s happening.’ I’m hearing from our Border Patrol folks, the NGOs on the border, from the border mayors,” Cuellar stated. “There are numbers coming up and so they had a warning, they should of learned the lessons from 2014.”

Cuellar added that the federal government needs to move the children to Health and Human Services as soon as possible.

Additionally, Abbott said Biden needs to enforce the Remain in Mexico protocols and continue border wall construction to combat the dire consequences migrant children, adults and the state of Texas are faced with.

