Texas Gov. Abbott says Biden border crisis now bipartisan issue

UPDATED 6:55 PM PT – Sunday, April 11, 2021

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) told sources on Sunday that Republicans are not alone anymore when it comes to pushing back against the Biden administration’s handling of the southern border.

Last week, Abbott called on the federal government to shut down the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, after multiple allegations surfaced of sexual abuse, understaffing and lack of food for the children. Allegedly, COVID-19 positive children were not being isolated from the others.

Reports of sexual assault, bullying, understaffing & disregard for COVID protocols at the Freeman Coliseum facility are unacceptable. The Biden Admin. must SHUT DOWN this facility & protect these children. Details of these disturbing allegations:https://t.co/pCyw2hGjCw pic.twitter.com/NfUNKIoBGf — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 9, 2021

The Republican governor cited Biden’s lack of preparation for the influx of migrant children and his refusal to follow Trump-era border policies as the main contributing factors to the current border crisis.

“The Biden administration caused this crisis and has repeatedly failed to address it. The Biden administration opened borders, the administration failed to plan for the influx of children that they invited to come,” Abbott stated. “Now they face allegations of despicable child abuse and neglect.”

The Texas governor added “you have Democrat members of the United States Congress, you have Democratic members of the state legislature, as well as Democrat local officials who are pushing back against the Biden administration as much as conservatives in the state of Texas.”

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) also slammed the Biden administration for its failure of dealing with overcrowded migrant processing facilities.

“Nope they’re not moving fast enough with all due respect. You know a week after inauguration I called my White House contact and said ‘hey listen you all need to see what’s happening.’ I’m hearing from our Border Patrol folks, the NGOs on the border, from the border mayors,” Cuellar stated. “There are numbers coming up and so they had a warning, they should of learned the lessons from 2014.”

Cuellar added that the federal government needs to move the children to Health and Human Services as soon as possible.

Additionally, Abbott said Biden needs to enforce the Remain in Mexico protocols and continue border wall construction to combat the dire consequences migrant children, adults and the state of Texas are faced with.

