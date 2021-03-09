Texas Gov. Abbott blames Biden for crisis at the Southern border

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:40 PM PT – Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) maintained border security is a federal responsibility. However, Abbott claimed Biden is forcing Texas to carry the burden.

The governor visited the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday to meet with border officials about the recent influx of illegal immigrants and take an aerial tour of the border. During the visit, Abbott said Texas is working to clean up Biden’s mess.

.@GovAbbott and DPS Director Colonel Steve McCraw visited the RGV today to discuss strategies to enhance safety and security along the border for Operation Lone Star. pic.twitter.com/vGzIEABszo — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) March 9, 2021

Abbott’s “Operation Lone Star” will beef up enforcement at the Southern border. The Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety have already been deployed as part of the operation.

“We will work to step up and try to fill the gap that the federal government is leaving open by making sure we deploy every resource, whether it be Department of Public Safety or Texas National Guard, whatever we need to do,” Abbott stated. “Texas is going to fight for the safety and security of our state.”

Abbott blamed the crisis on Biden, saying his administration is paving the way for cartels to enter the country and make money. He added the administration is also allowing infected illegal immigrants to spread coronavirus in the U.S. due to his relaxed immigration policies.

My statement about the Biden administration assimilating Covid positive illegal immigrants in states across the country pic.twitter.com/PqImAihYkp — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 4, 2021

Texas Rep. Chip Roy (R) told OAN he agrees with Abbott.

“This is the Biden border crisis, let’s make no mistake about it,” Roy stated. “He and his administration have adopted policies diametrically opposed to act on their constitutional duty to secure the border.”

Meanwhile, President Trump has referred to the situation as a nightmare. The White House responded by saying it plans to pave its own path forward when it comes to immigration.

“We don’t take our advice or counsel from former President Trump on immigration policy,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated.

Back in Texas, officials said Biden’s humanitarian border policy has quickly escalated into a humanitarian crisis.

Even though the governor said Texas is doing all it can to secure the Southern border, he demanded Biden should act and do it quickly rather than endangering the lives of all Texans.

