Texas charges election fraudster after Project Veritas report

James O’Keefe, an American conservative political activist and founder of Project Veritas, meets with supporters during the Conservative Political Action Conference 2020 (CPAC) hosted by the American Conservative Union on February 28, 2020 in National Harbor, MD. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:45 PM PT – Thursday, January 14, 2021

A recent report by government watchdog group Project Veritas has led to the arrest of an election fraud suspect in Texas.

On Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said supposed Republican operative Rachel Rodriguez was arrested for allegedly harvesting ballots for Democrat candidates.

Paxton said Rodriguez was charged with illegal voting, illegal possession of a ballot and illegally assisting people to vote by mail.

Rodriguez is now facing up to 20 years in prison.

