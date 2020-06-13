Texas authorities looking for man who allegedly shot 8 people in front of bar

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:25 AM PT — Saturday, June 13, 2020

Authorities in Texas are looking for a man on the run after he allegedly fired shots in front of a bar, injuring eight people. San Antonio police responded to calls of shots fired late Friday night.

According to officials, the suspect and his friends were denied entry into the bar because they were intoxicated. After arguing with the bouncer, the suspect went to his car and got a rifle. He then went across the street from the bar, where he fired multiple rounds on people.

The victims ages were said to range from 23 to 41.

“One of the two males said, ‘Don’t you know who I am? I’m a UFC fighter from California.’ He walked back to his car, pulled out a long rifle, and walked back across the street. He opened fire and he hit eight individuals.” – Chief William McManus, San Antonio Police Department

Chief McManus provides media briefing on shooting with 8 victims on the 8100 block of Broadway. FULL VIDEO ➡️➡️ https://t.co/hKKoERaTO1 pic.twitter.com/hSALIEzJYf — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) June 13, 2020

Officials confirmed all the victims are currently in stable condition, with the most serious injury being a gunshot in the back.

Authorities have canvassed the area, looking for surveillance footage, and are still searching for the suspect.