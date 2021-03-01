Trending

Texas AG sues electric supplier Griddy

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 21: The U.S. and Texas flags fly in front of high voltage transmission towers on February 21, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Millions of Texans lost power when winter storm Uri hit the state and knocked out coal, natural gas and nuclear plants that were unprepared for the freezing temperatures brought on by the storm. Wind turbines that provide an estimated 24 percent of energy to the state became inoperable when they froze. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 21: The U.S. and Texas flags flew in front of high voltage transmission towers on February 21, 2021 in Houston, Texas.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:40 PM PT – Monday, March 1, 2021

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued an electricity supplier for “false, misleading and deceptive practices.” On Monday, Paxton said power company Griddy misled customers by signing them up for services that ended up costing them thousands after February’s winter storm.

He added that his office will not allow Texans to be “deceived or exploited by unlawful behavior.” The lawsuit came on the heels of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas revoking Griddy’s right to operate for missed payments.

Customers received bills in the thousands of dollars after the recent cold snap caused rates to inflate due to high demand from energy consumers.

“Well it’s wild, we’re in the middle of a pandemic, Texas having record breaking weather,” Texas resident Deandre Upshaw said. “The last thing that I’m thinking about while I’m trying to get gas and groceries and making sure my pipes don’t explode, the last thing I’m expecting is a $7,000 bill from my utility company.”

In total, Texas energy companies missed over $2 billion in payments to ERCOT. The deficit could lead to a federal intervention of the power grid.

MORE NEWS: N.Y. Gov. Cuomo Grants State AG’s Request To Conduct Independent Probe Into Sexual Harassment Allegations

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE