Trending

Texas AG Paxton & 20 states sue Biden over Keystone pipeline

GASCOYNE, ND - OCTOBER 14: Miles of unused pipe, prepared for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, sit in a lot on October 14, 2014 outside Gascoyne, North Dakota. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

GASCOYNE, ND – OCTOBER 14: Miles of unused pipe, prepared for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, sit in a lot on October 14, 2014 outside Gascoyne, North Dakota. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:25 PM PT – Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Texas and 20 other states have sued the Biden administration for revoking the permits to build the Keystone XL pipeline. On Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he was joined by top prosecutors in Montana as well as other states to challenge Biden’s ban on Keystone XL.

Paxton said Biden did not have the unilateral authority to stop the construction of the pipeline, which was almost complete. The lawsuit also noted only Congress can make decisions on international pipelines.

Paxton argued Biden’s actions regarding the pipeline were unconstitutional and his administration destroyed jobs as well as undermined America’s energy independence.

MORE NEWS: Biden Tax Hike Will Fall On ‘Hard Working Americans’

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE