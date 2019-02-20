Tesla’s top lawyer leaves two months into the job



FILE PHOTO: A driver recharges the battery of his Tesla car at a Tesla Super Charging station in a petrol station on the highway in Sailly-Flibeaucourt, France, January 12, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A driver recharges the battery of his Tesla car at a Tesla Super Charging station in a petrol station on the highway in Sailly-Flibeaucourt, France, January 12, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

February 20, 2019

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc said on Wednesday its general counsel Dane Butswinkas is leaving the electric carmaker just two months after it hired him.

Butswinkas will be replaced by Jonathan Chang, effectively immediately, the company said in an email statement to Reuters.

Shares of Tesla fell 2 percent in trading before the opening bell.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)