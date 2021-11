Tesla’s Musk sold 934,091 shares to satisfy tax withholding obligations – filing

FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021. Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021. Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters

November 16, 2021

(Reuters) – Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold 934,091 shares solely to satisfy his tax withholding obligations related to the exercise of stock options, U.S. securities filings showed on Monday.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Rashmi Aich)