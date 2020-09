Tesla’s Musk set to meet German economy minister: sources

September 2, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – Tesla Inc <TSLA.O> CEO Elon Musk is scheduled to meet German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Wednesday during a visit to Germany, coalition sources told Reuters.

The Silicon Valley entrepreneur said in July Tesla was building “RNA microfactories” for coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac <CVAC.O> in Germany. Additionally, Tesla is building an electric car plant just outside Berlin.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Christian Krämer; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Riham Alkousaa)