Tesla’s Musk sells another 934,000 shares to pay taxes after exercising options – filing



FILE PHOTO: Tesla Chief Executive Office Elon Musk speaks at his company's factory in Fremont, California, June 22, 2012, as the car company began delivering its Model S electric sedan. REUTERS/Noah Berger FILE PHOTO: Tesla Chief Executive Office Elon Musk speaks at his company's factory in Fremont, California, June 22, 2012, as the car company began delivering its Model S electric sedan. REUTERS/Noah Berger

November 17, 2021

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk exercises option to buy 2.1 million shares and sold another 934,091 shares solely to meet tax withholding obligations related to the exercise of stock options, U.S. securities filings showed on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)