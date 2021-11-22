Tesla’s Musk says Model S Plaid may come to China around March



FILE PHOTO: Tesla Chief Executive Office Elon Musk speaks at his company's factory in Fremont, California, June 22, 2012, as the car company began delivering its Model S electric sedan. REUTERS/Noah Berger/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Tesla Chief Executive Office Elon Musk speaks at his company's factory in Fremont, California, June 22, 2012, as the car company began delivering its Model S electric sedan. REUTERS/Noah Berger/File Photo

November 22, 2021

(Reuters) – Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday that Model S Plaid will “probably” be coming to China around March.

In September last year, Tesla introduced a new Model S Plaid, a 520-mile range sedan that can reach top speeds of up to 200 miles per hour (320 km per hour), with deliveries starting in 2021.

