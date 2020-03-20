Tesla’s China car registrations fall 35% month-on-month in February



BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc’s <TSLA.O> China car registrations fell 35% in February, month on month, data from auto consultancy LMC Automotive showed.

Overall auto sales in China plunged 79.1% in February, marking their biggest ever monthly decline, as a coronavirus pandemic hit demand, industry data showed.

However, data from China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed Tesla sold around 3,900 vehicles in February, up from 2,620 vehicles in January. CPCA uses a different counting method.

