Tesla will ‘most likely’ restart accepting bitcoin as payments, says Musk

July 21, 2021

(Reuters) – Electric-car maker Tesla Inc will most likely restart accepting bitcoin as payments, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said at a conference on Wednesday.

Musk’s comments come after Tesla said in May it would stop accepting bitcoin for car purchases.

“Tesla would resume accepting bitcoin, it is most likely” Musk said.

