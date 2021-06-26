Tesla to recall 249,855 China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles



FILE PHOTO: A China-made Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is seen ahead of the Guangzhou auto show in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun FILE PHOTO: A China-made Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is seen ahead of the Guangzhou auto show in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s market regulator said on Saturday that U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc would recall China-made and imported Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

The recall covers 249,855 China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars and 35,665 imported Model 3 sedans, the regulator said on its website.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by William Mallard)