Tesla to deliver 15 China-made Model 3 vehicles to customers on Dec. 30



FIL PHOTO: China-made Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles are seen at the Gigafactory of electric carmaker Tesla Inc in Shanghai, China December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

December 27, 2019

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc <TSLA.O> will deliver 15 China-made Model 3 vehicles to customers from its Shanghai factory on Monday, a company representative told Reuters.

Tesla started constructing the plant, its first outside the United States, in January and in October began building cars. It aims to eventually produce 250,000 vehicles a year after production of the Model Y is added.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh, editing by Louise Heavens)