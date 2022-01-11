Tesla sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December – CPCA



BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December, including 245 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.

CPCA said passenger car sales in December in China totalled 2.14 million, down 7.7% from a year earlier.

