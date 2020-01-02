Tesla says will deliver second batch of China-made Model 3s on January 7



FILE PHOTO: A staff member explains the China-made Tesla Model 3 vehicle at the Shanghai Gigafactory of the U.S. electric car maker in Shanghai, China December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun FILE PHOTO: A staff member explains the China-made Tesla Model 3 vehicle at the Shanghai Gigafactory of the U.S. electric car maker in Shanghai, China December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

January 2, 2020

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla Inc <TSLA.O> will deliver a second batch of China-made Model 3 sedans to customers on Jan. 7 at an event at its Shanghai plant, a representative for the firm told Reuters on Thursday.

The customers are not Tesla employees, the representative said, unlike those who received the first set of China-made Model 3s on Monday. [nL4N2940HZ]

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)