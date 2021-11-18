Tesla recalls 7,600 U.S. vehicles for potential air bag issue



FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

(Reuters) – Tesla is recalling 7,600 vehicles in the United States because the driver’s air bag cushion may tear during deployment, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday.

The recall covers some 2021 Model X and Model S vehicles, the auto safety agency said. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 7.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by David Evans)