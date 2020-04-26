Tesla is calling some workers back to California factory: Bloomberg News



FILE PHOTO: The view of Tesla Inc's U.S. vehicle factory which was open for business on March 18, despite an order by the Alameda county's sheriff's office to comply with a three-week lockdown in the San Francisco Bay Area, in order to rein in the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID), in Fremont, California, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton FILE PHOTO: The view of Tesla Inc's U.S. vehicle factory which was open for business on March 18, despite an order by the Alameda county's sheriff's office to comply with a three-week lockdown in the San Francisco Bay Area, in order to rein in the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID), in Fremont, California, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc <TSLA.O> is calling some workers back to its San Francisco Bay Area vehicle-assembly plant next week, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

Tesla had suspended production at its Fremont, California plant on March 24. The company had previously said that it planned to resume normal operations on May 4, a day after the Bay Area’s shelter-in-place order is scheduled to be lifted.

However, San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday said that it was likely the Bay Area’s stay-at-home order will get extended beyond the current expiration date of May 3, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Tesla supervisors told some staff in the paint and stamping operations at the California factory to report to the facility on April 29, the Bloomberg report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-25/tesla-is-calling-some-california-plant-workers-back-next-week?sref=y3YMCJ4e said. They also asked workers to reply and say whether they plan to show up, the report added.

The company did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)