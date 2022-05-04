Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants Twitter to be inclusive

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:48 AM PT – Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he wants to make Twitter as inclusive as possible. The social media giant’s board accepted Musk’s $44 billion offer to purchase the company last month.

Musk expressed his desire to better regulate the social media platform during an interview at the Met Gala on Monday night. The Tesla CEO noted that he wanted the outlet to engage in practices which promote free speech.

“I mean, the goal that I have is to have everything come to fruition with Twitter and to have a service that is as broadly inclusive as possible,” Musk stated. “Ideally, most of America is on it and talking. I think I just generally am looking for something that’s as broad and inclusive as possible. And that’s possibly as trusted as a system and I hope we are successful in that regard.”

Elon Musk shares his plans for Twitter at the 2022 Met Gala pic.twitter.com/QmaIDBizso — Gemma (@Gemkay39) May 3, 2022

The billionaire also addressed concerns about a possible Twitter employee departure following the buyout. He said Americans are free to seek other employment if they are unhappy in their current position within the company.

MORE NEWS: US Diplomats To Reopen Embassy In Kyiv