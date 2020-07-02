Tesla beats vehicle delivery estimates for second quarter



FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is seen on a car at Tesla's new showroom in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City, U.S., Dec. 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is seen on a car at Tesla's new showroom in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City, U.S., Dec. 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

July 2, 2020

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc <TSLA.O> on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter vehicle deliveries, as lockdowns imposed globally to combat the spread of the coronavirus begin to ease.

The electric-car maker delivered 90,650 vehicles during the quarter, above estimates of 74,130 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Tina Bellon in Warwick, Rhode Island; Editing by Arun Koyyur)