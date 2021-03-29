Trending

Tenth woman comes forward accusing Cuomo of sexual misconduct

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 24: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at his office on March 24, 2021 in New York City. Cuomo gave an update on the state's COVID-19 response and took questions from the media. (Photo by Brendan McDermid-Pool/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 24: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at his office on March 24, 2021 in New York City.  (Photo by Brendan McDermid-Pool/Getty Images)

UPDATED 4:15 PM PT – Monday, March 29, 2021

Yet another woman came forward to allege she was sexually harassed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D). On Monday, during a virtual press conference alongside high-power attorney Gloria Allred, 55-year-old Sherry Vill detailed her uncomfortable encounter with Cuomo back in May of 2017.

Vill alleged Cuomo grabbed her face and forcibly kissed her in front of her home. A photo of the act was also shown during the Zoom conference. She said Cuomo tried to brush off the gesture as a cultural norm, but added, he did it in a highly sexual manner.

“He then leaned down on top of me and while still holding one of my hands, he forcibly grabbed my face with his other big hand and kissed my cheek,” Vill recalled. “Again, in a very aggressive manner. I felt like I was being manhandled.”

Vill was the tenth woman to come forward with allegations against Cuomo.

