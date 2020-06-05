Tens of thousands in Mali protest, demanding President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta resign

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:55 AM PT — Saturday, June 6, 2020

Demonstrators in Mali have been protesting government officials and calling for change, as many are fed up with the current regime. Thousands of protesters gathered in the country’s capital on Friday to demand the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

This is happening right NOW in Bamako, in Mali. Povo yaramba! Thousands gathering to tell the President that Enough is Enough! That is why I am asking the MDC & @nelsonchamisa not to be forced into protests by Mnangagwa. When the time is right, they do thega! Zvichaita soon!! pic.twitter.com/MljINPbz6Z — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) June 5, 2020

Protesters have accused the president of poor leadership during the coronavirus pandemic and condemned his handling of the numerous security threats facing the north.

The country has dealt with terrorism since 2012, when jihadist fighters took control of Mali’s northern desert.

“The people of Mali, diverse and together, have come out to say to a regime that has broken down, …a regime that is behind at every level: the Malian is suffering,” stated one protester. “It is true that the whole world is suffering, but the Malian is suffering more than anyone.”

Aid from the French military has helped the country reclaim some of its northern section, but the region is still under threat from groups linked to Al-Qaeda.

The president has vowed to tackle the security crisis if reelected.