Trending

Tens of thousands in Mali protest, demanding President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta resign

Demonstrators hold a placard in French reading “This regime is a coronavirus for Mali” as they protest in the capital Bamako, Mali Friday, June 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Baba Ahmed)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:55 AM PT — Saturday, June 6, 2020

Demonstrators in Mali have been protesting government officials and calling for change, as many are fed up with the current regime. Thousands of protesters gathered in the country’s capital on Friday to demand the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

Protesters have accused the president of poor leadership during the coronavirus pandemic and condemned his handling of the numerous security threats facing the north.

The country has dealt with terrorism since 2012, when jihadist fighters took control of Mali’s northern desert.

Demonstrators hold a placard reading “The misfortune of the Malians. (AP Photo/Baba Ahmed)

“The people of Mali, diverse and together, have come out to say to a regime that has broken down, …a regime that is behind at every level: the Malian is suffering,” stated one protester. “It is true that the whole world is suffering, but the Malian is suffering more than anyone.”

Aid from the French military has helped the country reclaim some of its northern section, but the region is still under threat from groups linked to Al-Qaeda.

The president has vowed to tackle the security crisis if reelected.

MORE NEWS: Democrats Call For Special Prosecutor Probe Into President Trump’s Handling Of Rioters Outside White House

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE